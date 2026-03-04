Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,045 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 5.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.83.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $379.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.90. The stock has a market cap of $427.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

