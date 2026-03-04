Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

