Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

