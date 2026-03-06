U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 389,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,537,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,337,000 after buying an additional 660,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.