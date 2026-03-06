U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 389,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,537,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,337,000 after buying an additional 660,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.
U.S. Bancorp News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note USB has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year and remains fairly well regarded, supporting longer‑term investor confidence. Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Positive Sentiment: USB appears on recent value screens (cheap on price‑to‑cash‑flow) alongside other defensive names, which can attract bargain hunters in volatile markets. 4 Value Stocks to Buy as Middle East Tensions Keep Markets on Edge
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights USB (and peers) as potential beneficiaries if interest rates fall or funding costs stabilize — a tailwind for regional bank margins and loan demand. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights U.S. Bancorp, The Bank of New York Mellon and Northern Trust
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp will present at investor conferences and has posted its 2027 earnings‑call schedule — these increase investor access and transparency but are routine. U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule for 2027 Earnings Conference Calls
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is slated to speak at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference, offering a near‑term opportunity for guidance or tone that could move the stock. U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating Middle East conflict is driving market volatility and risk‑off flows, which typically weigh on regional bank stocks via trading and loan growth uncertainty. How the Iran conflict is spreading — in pictures
- Negative Sentiment: European markets and global equities are trading mixed as geopolitical headlines unsettle traders — that risk‑off backdrop is a likely driver of USB’s weaker session today. European markets head for another mixed open as war unsettles traders
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of USB stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $61.19.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.
