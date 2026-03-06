Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE ABBV opened at $232.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

