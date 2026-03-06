NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 65,585 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,039,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,063,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $69.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.