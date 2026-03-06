CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Sells 7,579 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,718,000 after acquiring an additional 703,799 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,748,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,524,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,541,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 94,536 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SMH opened at $395.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.88 and a 200 day moving average of $355.92. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $427.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

