American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly dividend ~16% to $0.95/share (ex-div Apr 2, payable May 8), signaling strong cash flow and a shareholder-friendly capital allocation stance that can support the stock’s valuation. American Express Announces 16% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Major sports/venue partnerships (MetLife Stadium, NY Giants/Jets, Mercedes‑Benz Stadium/Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, new NWSL team) expand AmEx’s premium-card member experiences — a direct strategy to drive card usage and spend frequency in big metro markets. American Express Expands Global Sports and Entertainment Footprint with New Stadium and NFL Team Partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: Company pursuing tech initiatives — including an AI partnership to improve site reliability engineering — intended to reduce costs/interruptions and complement the sports partnerships to convert event attendance into incremental card swipes. These moves support revenue/engagement execution. American Express Taps AI And Sports Deals As Stock Trades Below Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Management updated the Q1 earnings date and will host a live audio webcast of the annual meeting — routine governance items but relevant for timing of new disclosure and investor Q&A. American Express Updates First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Date and Plans to Host Live Audio Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and bull-case writeups highlight long-term franchise strengths (brand, premium card demand, Buffett interest) — supportive for sentiment but not immediate catalysts. This investor loves American Express right now
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary points to strong demand for AmEx’s Platinum product and promotional pushes tied to sports partnerships that could lift premium-card spend over time. American Express Company (AXP) Gained from Demand for Its Platinum Card
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity has been observed around AXP — this can indicate trader positioning and short-term volatility but is not a fundamental change. Monitor open interest and strike concentrations. 2AXP : Looking At American Express’s Recent Unusual Options Activity
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Robinhood’s new $695 Platinum card targets the same high‑end premium segment that is highly profitable for AmEx — Bank of America flagged this as a potential threat to AmEx’s premium franchise, which could weigh on future fee/revenue growth if it gains traction. Robinhood’s $695 Platinum Card Targets American Express’s Most Profitable Franchise, BofA Warns
- Negative Sentiment: Market anxiety around AI-driven disruption and related cost/layoff chatter has created cross‑currents; some coverage frames this as a risk even as AmEx increases dividends, which may explain mixed near‑term sentiment. AmEx Turns on the Cash Tap: Dividends Boom Amid AI Concerns
Shares of AXP stock opened at $307.03 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.07.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.
In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
