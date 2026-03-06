American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $307.03 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

