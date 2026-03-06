The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $835.15 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $247.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $920.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives led a $65M Series C in senior‑care platform Sage — a fee‑generating private‑equity win that highlights deal flow and alternative‑asset activity for Goldman. Read More.

Goldman’s Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives led a $65M Series C in senior‑care platform Sage — a fee‑generating private‑equity win that highlights deal flow and alternative‑asset activity for Goldman. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives announced a strategic investment in cybersecurity compliance firm Schellman, another sign the firm is actively deploying capital in fee‑earning deals. Read More.

Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives announced a strategic investment in cybersecurity compliance firm Schellman, another sign the firm is actively deploying capital in fee‑earning deals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman completed a majority private‑equity investment in Mace Consult, supporting expected growth and potential fee income from infrastructure consulting holdings. Read More.

Goldman completed a majority private‑equity investment in Mace Consult, supporting expected growth and potential fee income from infrastructure consulting holdings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman strategists are publicly saying equity pullbacks tied to Iran tensions and AI fears could be buying opportunities — guidance that may stabilize sentiment over time but doesn’t remove near‑term volatility. Read More.

Goldman strategists are publicly saying equity pullbacks tied to Iran tensions and AI fears could be buying opportunities — guidance that may stabilize sentiment over time but doesn’t remove near‑term volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is actively publishing market research (raising short‑term Brent forecasts, advising on AI impacts for insurers and flagging oil dislocations) — useful for institutional clients but mixed in its direct effect on GS shares. Read More.

Goldman is actively publishing market research (raising short‑term Brent forecasts, advising on AI impacts for insurers and flagging oil dislocations) — useful for institutional clients but mixed in its direct effect on GS shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Solomon said he was “surprised” by the market’s muted response to the Iran conflict and warned markets may take weeks to digest its impact — comments that underscore geopolitical risk and likely explain part of the sell‑off. Read More.

CEO David Solomon said he was “surprised” by the market’s muted response to the Iran conflict and warned markets may take weeks to digest its impact — comments that underscore geopolitical risk and likely explain part of the sell‑off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Goldman’s departing top lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler has been asked to testify in House probes tied to Jeffrey Epstein raise potential legal/reputational risk for the firm, increasing investor caution. Read More.

Reports that Goldman’s departing top lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler has been asked to testify in House probes tied to Jeffrey Epstein raise potential legal/reputational risk for the firm, increasing investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Goldman is being singled out as one of the largest drags on the Dow amid today’s market weakness — reinforcing momentum selling and headline‑driven declines. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

