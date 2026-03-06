General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,160 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Motors Price Performance
GM opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $87.62.
General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM
General Motors News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA initiated coverage with a Buy and $105 price target, citing pickup/SUV strength and profitable ICE tailwinds that could unlock upside for GM shares. Tesla and General Motors: BofA Bets Big on Autonomy and ICE Dominance With Bold Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: GM is consolidating certified pre‑owned programs into its CarBravo platform and opening it to non‑GM vehicles — a move aimed at boosting used‑car volume, dealer margins and competitive positioning versus online used‑car sellers. GM CarBravo Shift Links Used Car Strategy With Undervalued Stock Story
- Positive Sentiment: GM Defense won an Army contract for infantry squad vehicles and safety kits, supporting recurring revenue in the defense arm and diversifying GM’s revenue streams. GM Defense Secures Army Contract for Infantry Squad Vehicles, Safety Kits
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary notes GM outperformed the Nasdaq over the last year and has positive analyst attention; short‑term price moves may reflect rotation into/out of autos rather than fundamental news. Is General Motors Company Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Neutral Sentiment: Local training programs for GM dealership technicians were announced — supports service quality and rollout of new platforms but has limited near‑term financial impact. WCC Offers Training for GM Dealership Technicians
- Negative Sentiment: GM faces a major lawsuit alleging its V8 engines can suddenly seize — litigation raises potential recall/repair costs, reputational risk and could pressure margins if it expands. GM Now Faces One Massive Lawsuit Over Claims Its V8 Can Suddenly Seize
- Negative Sentiment: Surface Transforms said GM is re‑sourcing brake discs, ending their supply agreement — a supplier termination can signal cost or sourcing shifts and may prompt short‑term stock sensitivity around supply‑chain disruptions. Surface Transforms share price volatility continues in wake of GM cancellation
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.