General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,160 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.