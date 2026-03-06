Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,395 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after buying an additional 1,414,105 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CSCO opened at $80.01 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.