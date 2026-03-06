Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 70,495 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,495 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,375,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after buying an additional 5,554,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,567,000 after buying an additional 3,755,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after buying an additional 1,701,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 181.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,185,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Shares of NEE opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

