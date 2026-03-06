CI Investments Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,134 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue and EPS slightly topped estimates; ending ARR topped $5.25B and net new ARR was a record, supporting the company’s platform-led growth thesis. Guidance for FY27 was roughly in line with Street expectations, which helped sentiment. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Concerns Persist
- Positive Sentiment: Company messaging highlights AI-native products (Falcon enhancements, identity/AI protections) and partnerships that extend its addressable market — reinforcing investor views that CrowdStrike is positioned to capture AI-driven cybersecurity spending. CrowdStrike’s Record ARR And AI Security Push Reshape Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic win in Europe: a partnership to deliver Falcon on Schwarz Digits’ STACKIT sovereign cloud with EU data residency — helps EU public-sector and regulated-enterprise sales. CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits Partner on STACKIT
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Baron Global Opportunity Fund increased its stake and Wells Fargo initiated/upgraded coverage (strong-buy/overweight commentary), signaling buy-side conviction following the quarter. Baron Global Opportunity Fund Increased Its Holding
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: CrowdStrike presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (adds visibility but no new material guidance). CRWD Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in feeds was inconsistent/zero (likely a reporting artifact) and thus provides no clear directional signal to traders today.
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts are split and many lowered price targets after the release (Citigroup, Argus, UBS, Deutsche Bank and others trimmed targets even while some kept “buy” ratings) — this mixed/trimmed estimate backdrop limits upside and suggests the Street is wrestling with valuation vs. growth. Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on CrowdStrike Argus Adjusts Price Target on CrowdStrike These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On CrowdStrike
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concern: some investors worry that “agentic AI” and software pricing dynamics could pressure long-term per-customer spend if AI reduces demand for multiple modules — a valuation risk for a high-multiple security vendor. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Concerns Persist
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $426.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.57. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.06.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 91,947 shares of company stock worth $41,438,616 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
