CI Investments Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,134 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.98.

Shares of CRWD opened at $426.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.57. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 91,947 shares of company stock worth $41,438,616 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

