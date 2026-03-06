Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 32,365 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,365 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and price-target increases — UBS raised its price target to $144 and reiterated a Buy, signaling sizable upside and helping lift investor sentiment. UBS Price Target Raise

Multiple broker upgrades and price-target increases — UBS raised its price target to $144 and reiterated a Buy, signaling sizable upside and helping lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: BMO and other shops project strong appreciation — BMO’s commentary and separate American Banking News write-ups highlight upward revisions to COP’s outlook and fresh conviction from sell-side shops. These upgrades support higher near-term flows into the stock. BMO Forecast

BMO and other shops project strong appreciation — BMO’s commentary and separate American Banking News write-ups highlight upward revisions to COP’s outlook and fresh conviction from sell-side shops. These upgrades support higher near-term flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Additional price-target increases — another recent note raised COP’s target to $135, reinforcing a consensus of higher targets across brokers. Price Target Raised to $135

Additional price-target increases — another recent note raised COP’s target to $135, reinforcing a consensus of higher targets across brokers. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — a jump in oil prices amid Middle East tensions and market-moving headlines boosted integrated and E&P names; broader coverage notes oil’s spike as a direct support for COP’s shares. Oil Price/Macro Context

Sector tailwinds — a jump in oil prices amid Middle East tensions and market-moving headlines boosted integrated and E&P names; broader coverage notes oil’s spike as a direct support for COP’s shares. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst review summary — a Benzinga piece aggregates 17 analyst views, giving a fuller picture (mixed tone across firms). Useful for seeing whether upgrades are broad-based or concentrated. 17 Analyst Reviews

Analyst review summary — a Benzinga piece aggregates 17 analyst views, giving a fuller picture (mixed tone across firms). Useful for seeing whether upgrades are broad-based or concentrated. Neutral Sentiment: Louisiana coastal lawsuit nearing settlement — Gov. Landry says the state is close to settling a major coastal lawsuit with ConocoPhillips; settlement details and potential payout remain unclear, reducing some legal overhang if resolved but creating uncertainty until terms are disclosed. Louisiana Lawsuit Update

Louisiana coastal lawsuit nearing settlement — Gov. Landry says the state is close to settling a major coastal lawsuit with ConocoPhillips; settlement details and potential payout remain unclear, reducing some legal overhang if resolved but creating uncertainty until terms are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance vs. peers — a MarketWatch note flagged that COP underperformed some competitors on Wednesday, a reminder that analyst upgrades don’t guarantee uniform sector leadership and that relative performance risk remains. Underperformance Note

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

