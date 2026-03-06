Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 69,055 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,055 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has pushed oil prices higher, creating a near‑term revenue and cash‑flow tailwind for integrated producers like Exxon.

Positive Sentiment: Exxon has scheduled a large physical shipment (about 600,000 barrels) of mostly gasoline from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Australia — evidence of active commercial positioning amid global fuel tightness.

Positive Sentiment: Macro/investor flows favor the HALO trade (Heavy Asset, Low Obsolescence), giving energy majors like Exxon a defensive appeal versus more cyclical/fast‑obsolescing sectors.

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and boutiques have nudged fair‑value estimates and price targets higher into the mid‑$140s–$180s range, keeping XOM in focus for income/value investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Exxon's investor presentation at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power conference provided incremental detail but no fresh guidance; such events tend to support clarity rather than drive headline moves.

Neutral Sentiment: Sector headlines are mixed (energy outperformance vs. intra‑day profit‑taking); some banks raised targets into the ~$150 area but kept cautious ratings, signaling limited consensus on sustained upside.

Negative Sentiment: An Exxon VP sold 2,150 shares (disclosed Form 4); while modest and routine, insider sales can be viewed negatively by short‑term traders.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that sustained regional conflict could threaten production/transport logistics, raising uncertainty on near‑term volumes and costs despite higher prices.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

