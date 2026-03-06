Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,427 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.93, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,890. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,531,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 141,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,272,094.64. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. consensus $0.77 and revenue of $359.1M vs. $342.9M, showing stronger topline and profit momentum. Zacks: Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q2 beat — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. consensus $0.77 and revenue of $359.1M vs. $342.9M, showing stronger topline and profit momentum. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded near-term revenue guide — Guidewire issued Q3 revenue guidance of $352M–$358M versus a $340M consensus, signaling stronger demand and helping lift the stock. BusinessWire: Q2 Financial Results

Upgraded near-term revenue guide — Guidewire issued Q3 revenue guidance of $352M–$358M versus a $340M consensus, signaling stronger demand and helping lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management tone bullish — CEO emphasized durable demand, large multi-year deals and AI-driven modernization as drivers of momentum, supporting forward growth expectations. BusinessWire: CEO comments

Management tone bullish — CEO emphasized durable demand, large multi-year deals and AI-driven modernization as drivers of momentum, supporting forward growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Traders bought ~1,297 calls (up ~1,563% vs. typical volume), which can indicate speculative or institutional bullish positioning ahead/after the print.

Unusual call buying — Traders bought ~1,297 calls (up ~1,563% vs. typical volume), which can indicate speculative or institutional bullish positioning ahead/after the print. Neutral Sentiment: FY revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (~$1.4B); the company’s EPS guidance entry was unclear in filings, leaving some modeling uncertainty. Press Release / Full Report

FY revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (~$1.4B); the company’s EPS guidance entry was unclear in filings, leaving some modeling uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / coverage — News outlets noted a multi-percent share surge following the beat, reinforcing momentum but potentially bringing short-term profit-taking risk. Investing.com: Shares Surge

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

