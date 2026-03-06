Wedbush Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $380.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.67. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,622. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 55.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 257.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $499,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities

Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%

Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

