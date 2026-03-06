Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $32.53 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,248,120 shares of company stock worth $225,672,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

