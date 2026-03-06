Samira Shaikhly Sells 70,453 Shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,979,729.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Septerna stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Septerna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 3.46.

SEPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Septerna in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Septerna by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

