125,373 Shares in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTR. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,586,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,135,000 after buying an additional 1,862,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 46.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,110,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 989,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 891,939 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Inter & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.78 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 22nd were given a $0.1131 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter & Co. Inc.’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Inter & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

