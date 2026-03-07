Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

LLY opened at $990.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,045.63 and its 200 day moving average is $939.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

