DCF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $990.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,045.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $939.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

