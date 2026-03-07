Entrewealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,228 Visa Inc. $V

Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Get Visa alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Visa by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.