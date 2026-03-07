Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

NYSE JPM opened at $289.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average of $308.52. The company has a market capitalization of $781.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

