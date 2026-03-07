Baldwin Insurance Group Touts Post-IPO Surge, New Deals and AI Push as Pricing Turns Competitive

Get alerts:

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) executives used a conference presentation to emphasize the company’s growth trajectory since its 2019 IPO, outline how its three operating segments fit together as an “insurance platform,” and discuss recent acquisition activity, cash flow conversion, and expectations for a more competitive pricing environment.

Growth since the IPO and a “platform” strategy

Chief Executive Officer Trevor Baldwin said the company grew from roughly $135 million in revenue and $35 million of EBITDA in 2019 to more than $1.5 billion of revenue in 2025 and $340 million of adjusted EBITDA. He said that over the six-year period the company delivered a compound annual growth rate of about 50% on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while growing earnings per share by about 35% a year.

Three operating groups and exposure to embedded insurance

Baldwin described the company as intentionally built to operate as a platform in the insurance value chain, which he said becomes more important amid industry discussion about artificial intelligence and potential disintermediation.

Baldwin said the company operates across three core groups:

Insurance Advisory Solutions (IAS): Brokerage and advisory services for midsize and large clients. Baldwin said more than 80% of segment revenue comes from clients spending, on average, more than $500,000 per year in insurance premium. He argued these are not customers likely to “be buying insurance from a chatbot anytime soon,” describing the segment’s specialization as a moat.

Brokerage and advisory services for midsize and large clients. Baldwin said more than 80% of segment revenue comes from clients spending, on average, more than $500,000 per year in insurance premium. He argued these are not customers likely to “be buying insurance from a chatbot anytime soon,” describing the segment’s specialization as a moat. Embedded insurance strategy in personal lines and mortgage channels: Baldwin said the firm is the leading provider of home insurance at the point of new home sale and is a partner for 20 of the top 25 U.S. home builders, which he said collectively built and sold 57% of new U.S. homes in 2024. He also highlighted investment in the mortgage channel, including the launch of the proprietary “Coverage Navigator” platform and onboarding 12 mortgage partners, including New American Funding. He noted the company announced a 10-year exclusive partnership with Fairway Mortgage Lending Company, described as the sixth-largest independent mortgage lender in the U.S.

Baldwin said the firm is the leading provider of home insurance at the point of new home sale and is a partner for 20 of the top 25 U.S. home builders, which he said collectively built and sold 57% of new U.S. homes in 2024. He also highlighted investment in the mortgage channel, including the launch of the proprietary “Coverage Navigator” platform and onboarding 12 mortgage partners, including New American Funding. He noted the company announced a 10-year exclusive partnership with Fairway Mortgage Lending Company, described as the sixth-largest independent mortgage lender in the U.S. UCTS segment (vertical integration): Baldwin said the company builds and manages proprietary insurance products and sources and manages third-party capital to support those products, without taking balance sheet risk itself. He said distributing proprietary products in embedded channels helps reduce disintermediation risk because customers must access the product through Baldwin’s platform.

2025 headwinds, but organic growth remained positive

Addressing what he called “uneven” or “bumpy” financial results in 2025, Baldwin said the company delivered 7% organic growth despite three “idiosyncratic headwinds”: a transition of the builder book from QBE, a procedural accounting change intended to achieve best practices and expedite cost synergy efforts in the IAS business, and disruption in the Medicare marketplace affecting a small portion of operations.

He said that normalizing for those items would imply 10% organic growth for the year, and that the three headwinds collectively represented a $30 million adjusted EBITDA impact in 2025. Baldwin said the headwinds were “finite,” with specific end dates, and expected them to become tailwinds over time.

Sales velocity, retention, and talent dynamics

In response to questions about organic growth drivers, Baldwin highlighted “sales velocity” as a key internal KPI, defining it as new business revenue as a percentage of prior-year commission and fee revenue (excluding contingents and overrides). He said Baldwin has been a high-teens or higher sales velocity business since going public, compared with an industry median of 11.5% and a top-quartile level of 15.5%.

For 2025, he said Baldwin’s sales velocity was 19%, which he characterized as top-decile performance “and certainly at scale,” while peers were generally around 10% to 12%. Baldwin also pointed to retention as a controllable variable and said the company improved client retention by nearly 300 basis points year-over-year in the fourth quarter, with visibility that the trend would continue. He said that with high-teens to low-20s sales velocity, retention above 90%, and a normalized renewal premium change factor of flat to plus 100 to 200 basis points, the company views itself as a double-digit growth platform.

On employee retention and recruiting pressures, Baldwin said 2025 was the most competitive talent environment he has seen in the industry, citing new entrants “bidding up talent” and broader pressure to find growth in a softening rate environment. He said the company increased investment in frontline client-generating talent by 44% in the IAS business and raised “net unvalidated producer pay” to 2.3% of commission and fee revenue from 1.6%.

He also discussed “Vanguard colleague retention,” a metric tracking the retention of the company’s highest performers, who represent roughly one-third of employees. Baldwin said retention for that group was 94% last year and has been above 90% since inception, adding that the company had no “regrettable producer losses” in 2025. He also said more than 50% of the company is owned by colleagues, noting the stock’s weak performance in 2025 but describing employee share ownership as a long-standing aspect of the culture.

Acquisitions, free cash flow conversion, AI investment, and pricing outlook

Baldwin outlined three partnerships (acquisitions) that closed on January 1: Capstone Group (about $10 million of revenue, based in the Philadelphia area), Obie (described as a longtime trading partner and a major distributor of Baldwin’s real estate investor product), and CAC, which he called the company’s largest transaction since the Westwood partnership in April 2022.

He said CAC had a five-year organic growth CAGR of nearly 30% and cited revenue efficiency metrics of “a little over 600 colleagues for over $300 million of revenue.” Baldwin also provided early integration indicators, including $32 million of closed new business as of mid-last week compared with $19.6 million at the same point in the prior year period, more than $11 million of active cross-sell opportunities, and progress toward cost synergies, saying more than $25 million of the identified $43 million of expected cost synergies over three years had been “actioned” within roughly 60 days.

Asked about free cash flow, management said conversion is currently about 25% to 30% of adjusted EBITDA, below peers that run around 65% to 70%. They attributed the gap primarily to leverage and cash interest, as well as elevated investment and integration costs, including additional integration costs tied to CAC. Management said there is nothing “fundamentally different” about the business that would prevent it from reaching peer conversion levels over the next several years.

Management also referenced nearly $100 million invested over the past three to four years in internal software development. Baldwin said the company has built an “orchestration layer” on top of its data layer, referred to internally as “Gator,” and is plugging in large language models to coordinate workflow, which he said could unlock productivity and margin opportunities.

On the property and casualty pricing cycle, Baldwin said the company’s 2026 guidance does not assume a significant recovery in pricing. He said property rates are expected to remain “deeply competitive,” with combined rate and exposure impacts acting as headwinds before normalizing toward the back half of the year. He also said the company is beginning to see signs of the admitted market taking share, noting a slight uptick in admitted business in the fourth quarter—the first such increase in over four years. He added that while casualty rates remain positive, pricing pressure is increasing, and he expects several years of competitive pricing overall.

About Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Read More