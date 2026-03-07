Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $100,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $210,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 81.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed a buy on KO / stayed constructive on the name, which supports demand from institutional and growth‑oriented analysts. Read More.

Citi reaffirmed a buy on KO / stayed constructive on the name, which supports demand from institutional and growth‑oriented analysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola’s recent dividend raise and coverage as a Dividend King/Aristocrat reinforce its appeal to income investors and conservative portfolios; that steady payout profile is a structural positive for valuation support. Read More.

Coca‑Cola’s recent dividend raise and coverage as a Dividend King/Aristocrat reinforce its appeal to income investors and conservative portfolios; that steady payout profile is a structural positive for valuation support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and trade pieces highlight KO’s digital transformation (marketing, supply‑chain, analytics) as a potential multi‑quarter margin catalyst — a reason for longer‑term upside if execution cuts costs and boosts mix. Read More.

Analysts and trade pieces highlight KO’s digital transformation (marketing, supply‑chain, analytics) as a potential multi‑quarter margin catalyst — a reason for longer‑term upside if execution cuts costs and boosts mix. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street support and raised targets (multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and higher price targets, leaving a consensus target above the current price) provide analyst backing for the shares. Read More.

Street support and raised targets (multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and higher price targets, leaving a consensus target above the current price) provide analyst backing for the shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces show KO is a “trending” name and gets investor attention — useful context for flows but not an immediate fundamental catalyst. Read More.

Feature pieces show KO is a “trending” name and gets investor attention — useful context for flows but not an immediate fundamental catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on an alternate Coca‑Cola‑related listing described as a “monster stock” may attract growth‑oriented flows to related tickers but doesn’t materially change KO’s staples profile. Read More.

Commentary on an alternate Coca‑Cola‑related listing described as a “monster stock” may attract growth‑oriented flows to related tickers but doesn’t materially change KO’s staples profile. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, disclosed insider sales this week (CEO James Quincey, EVP Nancy Quan, Bruno Pietracci, CFO reports) represent a clear near‑term sentiment headwind and likely source of fresh supply into the market. Read More.

Large, disclosed insider sales this week (CEO James Quincey, EVP Nancy Quan, Bruno Pietracci, CFO reports) represent a clear near‑term sentiment headwind and likely source of fresh supply into the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage tied these insider sells to immediate selling pressure and short‑term price drops in several headlines, amplifying downside risk for traders focused on near‑term momentum. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.