Nancy Quan Sells 23,556 Shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed a buy on KO / stayed constructive on the name, which supports demand from institutional and growth‑oriented analysts. Read More.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

