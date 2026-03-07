Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $108,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.