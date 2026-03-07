First Trust Advisors LP Sells 267,307 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 267,307 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $439,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,992. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,160 shares in the company, valued at $934,320. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,112 shares of company stock worth $5,812,929 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.