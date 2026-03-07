Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $103,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chevron by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More.

Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron's cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest. Read More.

Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More.

Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More.

Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi‑million‑dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi‑million‑dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More.

Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical volatility (Strait of Hormuz attacks and halted tanker traffic) raises supply‑and‑policy risk that can cause sharp swing trading and higher insurance/shipment costs — a double‑edged sword for oil majors. Read More.

NYSE:CVX opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $192.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

