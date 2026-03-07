First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 659,335 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $645,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 106.7% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $192.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock valued at $187,128,404. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

