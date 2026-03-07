Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,818 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $143,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $689,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.82. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.09.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

