Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $423,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,277.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $980.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Article Title

Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Positive Sentiment: Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Article Title

Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. MarketBeat FIX page

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Article Title

Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. InsiderTrades alert SEC filing (Darcy Anderson)

Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk after a 311% one‑year surge — with a high forward P/E, the stock is vulnerable to profit‑taking if execution on modular expansion or backlog conversion slips. Yahoo Finance article

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,962,077.20. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

