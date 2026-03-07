Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,537 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance increased their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. President Capital lowered their price objective on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

