Insider Selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,338,512.12 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Flake sold 26,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $1,338,512.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 529,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,341,805.16. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QTWO stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its position in Q2 by 7.1% in the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Q2 by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.
Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.
