Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $1,547,424.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kirk Coleman sold 31,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,547,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 262,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,185.75. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

