Insider Selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $1,663,888.75 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider John Breeden sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,663,888.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 159,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,195.25. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 1.5%

Q2 stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.