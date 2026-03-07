Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $1,599,761.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,599,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,807,466.25. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Price also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Price sold 7,680 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $381,849.60.
Q2 Price Performance
Shares of QTWO opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Q2
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.
