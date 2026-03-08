Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,290 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Accenture worth $827,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,544,000 after buying an additional 943,371 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 562.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $217.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $342.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

