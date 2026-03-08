Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,808 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. China Renaissance started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.5%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

