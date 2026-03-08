Blair William & Co. IL Has $35.23 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial set a $271.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.76.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.88 and a 200-day moving average of $263.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. The trade was a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,254.85. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

