Guy Gibson Sells 3,009 Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Guy Gibson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $428,451.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,583.48. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guy Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Guy Gibson sold 1,043 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $153,769.49.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.4%

NTRS stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $157.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore upped their price target on Northern Trust from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

