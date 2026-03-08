Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,344 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,730,000 after acquiring an additional 372,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after acquiring an additional 444,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $851,842,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.