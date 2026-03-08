First Trust Advisors LP Has $182.18 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 191,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $182,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

