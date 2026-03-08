Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Takes $467,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,261 shares of company stock valued at $19,690,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $490.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

