AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of AT&T worth $151,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

