CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 542,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of CVS Health worth $177,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,055,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,083,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.