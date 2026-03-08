CM Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 352,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,331,362.40. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 693 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,507.92. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,032.80. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.0%

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 179.59%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

