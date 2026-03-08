Shlomo Zohar Sells 7,343 Shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $315,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,774. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shlomo Zohar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $987,560.07.

Delek US Stock Down 5.4%

NYSE:DK opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.63. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.43%.

Delek US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target from $28 to $44 (hold), narrowing upside uncertainty and signaling improving analyst visibility. Finviz

TD Cowen raised its price target from $28 to $44 (hold), narrowing upside uncertainty and signaling improving analyst visibility. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Delek US reported a surprise EPS beat ($0.44 vs. est. -$0.19), which is supportive for the shares despite a slight revenue shortfall. (Source: company/market coverage)

Quarterly results: Delek US reported a surprise EPS beat ($0.44 vs. est. -$0.19), which is supportive for the shares despite a slight revenue shortfall. (Source: company/market coverage) Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: a $0.255 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.02, ~2.3% yield) payable March 9 — offers short-term income support for the stock.

Dividend declared: a $0.255 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.02, ~2.3% yield) payable March 9 — offers short-term income support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: several large funds have adjusted positions recently (mix of increases and new stakes); institutional ownership remains high (~97%), which can both stabilize and concentrate stock moves.

Institutional activity: several large funds have adjusted positions recently (mix of increases and new stakes); institutional ownership remains high (~97%), which can both stabilize and concentrate stock moves. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares (~$2.05M at ~$41.08). Large insider sales from the CEO often trigger investor concern about timing and outlook. CEO Sale — SEC filing: Form 4

CEO sale: CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares (~$2.05M at ~$41.08). Large insider sales from the CEO often trigger investor concern about timing and outlook. — SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling: multiple executives and directors sold sizable stakes in early March (EVPs Reuven Spiegel — 20,000 sh; Joseph Israel — 38,000 sh; Directors Shlomo Zohar and William Finnerty also sold). The cluster of senior-level sales is adding downward pressure. Relevant SEC filings: Spiegel (Read More.), Israel (Read More.), Zohar (Read More.), Finnerty (Read More.).

Additional insider selling: multiple executives and directors sold sizable stakes in early March (EVPs Reuven Spiegel — 20,000 sh; Joseph Israel — 38,000 sh; Directors Shlomo Zohar and William Finnerty also sold). The cluster of senior-level sales is adding downward pressure. Relevant SEC filings: Spiegel (Read More.), Israel (Read More.), Zohar (Read More.), Finnerty (Read More.). Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves mixed-to-negative: Citi and Piper Sandler trimmed price targets (to $33 and $40 respectively) and Weiss reiterated a sell — these downward revisions amplify selling pressure even as some shops (e.g., Mizuho) remain bullish.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

