Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,918 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of United Therapeutics worth $214,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $136,453,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 362,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS raised its price target on UTHR from $655 to $705 and kept a Buy rating — a notable analyst endorsement implying material upside that could attract buyers.

Multiple sell‑side firms have recently increased targets and reiterated Buy/outperform views (Oppenheimer, HC Wainwright, TD Cowen); consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with a mid‑range price target, supporting a constructive medium‑term thesis.

A wave of insider selling this week is pressuring sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (~$4.65M), and several directors/executives (Ray Kurzweil, Paul Mahon, Tommy G. Thompson and others) also sold blocks at roughly $483–$490 per share. These large, concentrated disposals can prompt near‑term weakness even if insiders retain stakes.

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total value of $10,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,761.20. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total transaction of $11,166,750.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,184 shares of company stock worth $183,015,947. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $478.16 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $537.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.51 and its 200-day moving average is $453.25.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

